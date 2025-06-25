BatX gets government backing for commercialization of recycling tech

The Technology Development Board (TDB) of the Indian government’s Department of Science & Technology (DST) has extended financial support to Gurugram-based battery recycling startup BatX Energies for a project titled “Technologies for generation of battery grade materials and value addition through closed loop.”

The project focuses on the commercialisation of an indigenous, sustainable battery recycling process to extract battery-grade lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese from end-of-life lithium-ion batteries, TDB said in a media release.

BatX Energies has developed a proprietary low-temperature, low-pressure hydrometallurgical process that is agnostic to lithium-ion battery chemistries. Its dual-mode (wet and dry) black mass recovery technology ensures high separation efficiency and recovery rates of up to 97–99%. The end-to-end process, including collection, shredding, metal leaching, and downstream purification, is indigenously developed and patented, significantly reducing reliance on imported recycling equipment. Also, this seeks to minimize import of critical minerals by recycling already available one within the country.

The proposed facility will scale up from an existing pilot unit to a full-fledged commercial operation, establishing India’s capability to process multiple battery chemistries and generate high-purity materials for reuse. This aligns with India’s goals of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-dependent India), promoting circular economy models, and reducing dependence on imported critical raw materials used in energy storage systems, the media release said.

“The shift toward electric mobility and renewable energy must be matched by equally robust recycling infrastructure,” said Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary, Technology Development Board. “Supporting indigenous technologies like that of BatX Energies strengthens our clean energy supply chain, enhances strategic mineral independence, and positions India to lead in sustainable industrial innovation.”

“TDB’s support is a game-changer for us. It validates our commitment to green technology and enables us to scale a truly indigenous solution for battery recycling,” said Utkarsh Singh, Co-Founder & CEO of BatX Energies. “We are confident this initiative will not only reduce our critical mineral imports but also set new benchmarks in clean-tech innovation globally.”

The recovered battery-grade compounds—such as lithium carbonate and cobalt sulphate—meet global specifications and will cater to both domestic consumption and exports.