Benchmark opens new manufacturing facility in Mexico

The facility, located in Tlajomulco’s Parque Industrial San Jorge, consolidates existing operations into a single, purpose-built space designed to support customers in the medical, industrial, advanced computing, and communications sectors.

“Our new facility in Guadalajara is the cornerstone of our investment in Mexico and supports our global growth strategy. This new facility increases our capabilities in the region with an optimised space to serve complex and highly regulated industries,” says Jeff Benck, President and CEO of Benchmark, in a press release.

The CEO continues to say that with over 300,000 square feet of manufacturing capability, this expansion will allow the company to scale with new and existing customers.

The expansion comes amid continued demand for high-reliability electronics manufacturing in North America and reflects a broader industry shift toward regionalised supply chains and nearshoring in Mexico.