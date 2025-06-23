Saab wins $140M Giraffe 4A radar systems order from Sweden

Saab has received an order from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) of Giraffe 4A radar systems with associated services to the Swedish Armed Forces.

The order value is approximately SEK 1.4 billion (about USD 140 million) with deliveries 2026-2027, the Swedish defence company said in a media release.

Giraffe 4A will further strengthen Sweden’s ground-based air surveillance and offers a mobile modern sensor, enabling software-based updates.

“We are proud to continue to support the Swedish Armed Forces by an important piece of the puzzle in the new sensor system program and thereby Swedish national defence,” said Carl-Johan Bergholm, Head of Business Area Surveillance, Saab. “Giraffe 4A strengthens Sweden’s mid-range sensor capability and make for a long-term capability development.”

Giraffe 4A is a multi-functional radar, giving the user several different capabilities. By the ability to identify and track a high number of objects simultaneously the system is suitable for air and sea surveillance as well as military air traffic control, the media release said.

Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Headquartered in Stockholm, Saab has major operations all over the world.