Nuvve launches BaaS to help electric cooperatives slash energy costs

Nuvve, a California-based green tech company which provides a commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform, has launched its Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) offering. The new subscription-based solution is designed to support electric cooperatives and other load-serving entities in strengthening grid performance, managing peak demand, reducing infrastructure costs, and creating a more resilient electric system.

“The BaaS offering generates contracted and potential merchant revenue for Nuvve, while offering our partners strong returns and long-term cost savings,” said Gregory Poilasne, Nuvve co-founder and CEO. “Nuvve is working with multiple investing partners to support the different projects under final negotiation.”

Nuvve’s BaaS model enables utilities to deploy scalable battery energy storage systems — including at the substation level — without requiring significant upfront capital investment and delivered through 10 to 12-year service agreements. These systems can be integrated to mitigate coincident peaks, support load flexibility, and improve resilience while aligning with utility operational planning and regulatory priorities, according to a media release.

“This initiative is focused on enabling utilities and co-ops to respond to growing system complexity with flexible, modular energy infrastructure,” said Hamza Lemsaddek, Vice President of Technology and Astrea AI at Nuvve, a key driver in the company’s Grid Modernization effort. “BaaS offers an easy entry point to capture storage benefits today, while building a foundation for future distributed energy strategies.”

The BaaS platform is intentionally designed to be scalable and application-flexible with battery systems ranging from commercial and industrial (C&I) use cases to utility-scale deployments, ranging capital expenditure between USD 1 and USD 10 million. Nuvve delivers full turnkey solutions — including procurement, installation, operations, maintenance, and grid integration — enabling cooperatives to benefit from cutting-edge energy services without additional operational burden, the media release said.