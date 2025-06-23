China’s Hithium opens manufacturing facility in Texas

Chinese integrated energy storage solutions company Hithium has opened a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Mesquite, Texas.

The 484,441-square-foot facility represents a nearly USD 200 million investment and is poised to begin mass production in late 2025, with an annual capacity of 10GWh for battery modules and systems. The operation will create nearly 200 high-quality jobs, the company said in a media release.

“This facility embodies our dual focus: manufacturing excellence and customer-centric growth. By localizing education, production, and service networks, we’re not just expanding globally—we’re deepening our roots in the communities we serve,” Mizhi Zhang, President of Global Business, Hithium, said. “Hithium’s commitment to innovation and localization: With global strategic supplier partnerships, we ensure coast-to-coast reliability, setting a new standard for the US energy storage market.”

“Today’s achievement reflects the power of partnership between Hithium, local governments, educators, and our global supply chain teams,” James Boswell, Vice President of North America Operations, Hithium, said. “Together, we’ve built more than a factory; we’ve created a hub for talent development, technological leadership, and operational excellence. This is where the future of American energy begins.”

“Hithium’s partnership with Mesquite has been a model of efficiency and vision,” Mesquite Mayor Daniel Alemán Jr, said. “Beyond its investment, this facility opens doors for our youth through collaborations with 40 school districts and Dallas College, ensuring our workforce leads the energy transition.”