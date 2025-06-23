Amazon to invest $13 billion in Australia’s data center infrastructure

Amazon has announced plans to invest AU$20 billion (about USD 13 billion) from 2025 to 2029 to expand, operate and maintain its data center infrastructure in Australia.

The investment will support the strong growth in customer demand for cloud computing and AI, accelerating AI adoption and capability, and the continued modernization of Australian organizations of all sizes, the company said in a blog post.

The planned investment supports the Australian government’s vision to improve productivity and grow the economy through AI innovation. It puts the latest cloud and AI capabilities into the hands of hundreds of thousands of Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers and partners to drive innovation at scale, while ensuring local data residency and regulatory requirements are met, the blog post said.

To support the expanded local cloud infrastructure, Amazon is investing in three new solar farms in Victoria and Queensland. European Energy will deliver and operate the new projects, with Amazon committing to purchase a combined capacity of more than 170 MW across the three solar farms.

Amazon already invests in eight solar and wind projects across New South Wales, Queensland, and Victoria, which are helping power Amazon’s Australian operations, including Amazon data centers and fulfilment centers. Once all 11 renewable energy projects are operational, they are estimated to generate more than 1.4 million megawatt hours of carbon-free energy annually, or enough to power about 290,000 Australian homes each year, the company said.

From 2020 to 2022, Amazon invested an estimated AU$467 million in renewable energy projects in Australia.

“I am pleased to join Matt Garman to announce AWS’s investment of AU$20 billion over five years to further develop and expand its data centers in Sydney and Melbourne. This is the largest investment our country has seen from a global technology provider, and is an exciting opportunity for Australia to build AI capability using secure, resilient infrastructure,” Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia, said. “This is exactly the kind of economic investment in our nation that we want to see, and creates opportunities for continued innovation and growth. The investment will generate economic opportunity for Australians, including skilled jobs and infrastructure that can support complex AI and supercomputing applications.”