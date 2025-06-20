India’s Oben Electric raises $11.4 million in Series A funding

Indian electric motorcycle startup Oben Electric has raised an additional ₹500 million (about USD 5.7 million) through an extended Series A funding round.

The extended Series A round follows the Series A round of ₹500 million raised in January 2025, bringing the total Series A funding to ₹1 billion (USD 11.4 million) and the overall funding raised to ₹2 billion (USD 22.8 million).

The new round saw participation from new and existing investors, including Helios Holdings, the Sharda family office, and the Kay family.

The funding will be deployed to expand the company’s footprints across the country, accelerate product development of the company’s ‘O100’ platform for affordable electric motorcycles, and scale up manufacturing at its Bengaluru facility, Oben said.

“The extended Series A funding is a strong vote of confidence from our investors and comes at a time when our momentum is accelerating nationwide. We’re expanding not just our retail footprint but also our innovation roadmap with platforms like O100 that aim to democratize electric motorcycles for the mass market,” said Madhumita Agrawal, Founder & CEO of Oben Electric, according to a report by Business Line. “Backed by full vertical integration and a resilient supply chain, this funding prepares us for a new phase of scale, impact, and growth opportunities.”