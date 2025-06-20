Fujitsu wins contract to design next-gen flagship supercomputer

Fujitsu has announced that it has been awarded a contract by the Japanese research and development institute RIKEN to design a next-generation flagship supercomputer. The contract for the supercomputer, provisionally named “FugakuNEXT,” encompasses the overall system, computing nodes, and CPU components and the basic design phase is scheduled to run until February 27, 2026.

FugakuNEXT will leverage Fujitsu’s established supercomputing expertise, incorporating advanced technologies from the FUJITSU-MONAKA general-purpose CPU currently under development, and will cater to evolving customer needs by allowing for seamless integration with GPUs and other accelerators, the Japanese company said in a media release.

FUJITSU-MONAKA, built on leading-edge 2-nanometer technology, employs Fujitsu’s unique technologies, including a microarchitecture optimized for advanced 3D packaging and ultra-low voltage circuit operation. It aims to deliver both high performance and power efficiency across diverse next-generation computing applications, from edge computing to data centers, while ensuring safety, security, and ease of use.

The successor CPU to FUJITSU-MONAKA, tentatively named “FUJITSU-MONAKA-X,” intended for use in FugakuNEXT, will not only inherit and accelerate existing Fugaku application assets but also incorporate state-of-the-art AI processing acceleration capabilities to meet growing AI demands. This CPU is intended for broad application across sectors supporting society and industry, extending beyond its role in FugakuNEXT, the media release said.

Through its core, Made-in-Japan CPU technology, Fujitsu will continue to deliver innovation and build trust, contributing to a world-class computing infrastructure and advancing Japanese science and technology.