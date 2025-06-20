Canatu receives purchase order for semiconductor inspection membranes

Finnish company Canatu has received a purchase order from a leading, existing semiconductor industry customer to supply inspection membranes used in Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) mask inspection.

The use of these membranes reduces damage to EUV optics and enhances quality control during EUV mask inspection, according to a media release.

The value of the purchase order for Canatu’s CNT products is classified within the lowest quartile of the “medium” category (EUR 1.0–5.0 million) outlined in Canatu’s disclosure policy. Revenue from the order will be fully recognized in the 2025 financial year.

“We are proud to strengthen our long-standing relationship with this key customer,” said Juha Kokkonen, CEO, Canatu. “Since 2021, Canatu has mass-produced inspection membranes, underlining our commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality solutions that support critical quality control in the semiconductor industry.”

Today, Canatu is a supplier of inspection membranes for EUV mask inspection. Beyond this application, Canatu inspection membranes have potential for other quality control phases within EUV processes.

Headquartered in Finland, Canatu also operates in the US, Japan and Taiwan. Founded in 2004 as a spin-off from Aalto University’s Nanomaterials Group, Canatu currently has around 140 employees representing 35 nationalities.