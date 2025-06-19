Voltfang raises €15M to boost grid resilience across Europe

German cleantech startup Voltfang, a provider of European battery storage solutions for industrial, commercial and grid-scale applications, has successfully closed its Series B financing round, raising €15 million.

The round was once again led by Dutch deeptech investor FORWARD.One. Additional investors include existing backers such as Interzero, PT1, Helen Ventures, Daphni, Aurum Impact (the Goldbeck family office), as well as new partners like Fiege Ventures and Newberry Investments, according to a media release.

With this new capital, Voltfang, which is headquartered in Aachen, Germany, aims to significantly scale its production capacities and deliver an additional 250 megawatt-hours of sustainable battery storage across Europe by the end of 2026. The company will also continue developing its intelligent energy management system, Venma, which integrates AI capabilities to help businesses maximize self-consumption, lower electricity costs, and participate in energy markets.

Voltfang’s systems use high-performance, requalified battery modules sourced from the European automotive industry—contributing to energy security and a more resilient energy infrastructure. The company’s oversubscribed Series A round in 2024 underscored strong investor confidence in Voltfang’s mission to deliver sustainable and scalable battery storage solutions for Europe’s energy transition, the media release said.

“Expanding the energy infrastructure is urgently needed across Germany and Europe, especially as we work to build resilience against external energy dependencies. We must act now to create more grid flexibility using large-scale battery storage,” said David Oudsandji, CEO and Co-Founder of Voltfang. “Doubling our company valuation in just six months is a strong signal of the market’s confidence in Voltfang’s technological relevance and growth potential.”

“Voltfang perfectly embodies our investment strategy: strong hardware paired with intelligent software. With their powerful and truly European storage technology, the team is tackling one of the most pressing challenges of our time—enabling the energy transition,” said Paul Pruijmboom, Partner at FORWARD.One. “We firmly believe that local energy infrastructure will be a key pillar of Europe’s future economic growth.”