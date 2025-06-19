Uttar Pradesh to set up $80 million EV manufacturing hub

Kanpur, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh (UP), is set to become a hub for electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing, with an investment of INR 7 billion (approximately USD 80 million), the state government has announced.

Under the Kanpur Metropolitan Development Vision - 2030, the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) will develop a 500-acre, state-of-the-art EV park near Bhimsen (Kanpur district), according to a report by Indian news agency PTI.

“With an estimated cost of [INR 7 billion], the project will be executed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model and is poised to position Kanpur as a key player in India’s EV ecosystem,” Uttar Pradesh authorities said in a statement. “The primary objective of the EV park is to strengthen the local supply chain for electric vehicles and promote indigenous manufacturing.”

The park will have manufacturing units for electric motors, chassis, steel parts and lithium-ion cells, along with plants for assembling lithium-ion batteries, chargers, controllers and electronic components, the PTI report said. An EV research and development (R&D) centre is also part of the project.