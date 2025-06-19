Inventory weighs on Top 5 enterprise SSD vendors in 1Q25

As a result, major clients significantly scaled back orders, causing the ASP of enterprise SSDs to plunge nearly 20%. This led to QoQ revenue declines for the top five enterprise SSD vendors, reflecting a period of market adjustment.

However, conditions are expected to improve in the second quarter. As shipments of Nvidia's new chips ramp up, demand for AI infrastructure in North America is rising. Meanwhile, Chinese CSPs are steadily expanding storage capacity in their data centers. Together, these trends are set to reinvigorate the enterprise SSD market, with overall revenue projected to return to positive growth.

Samsung, the market leader, saw Q1 revenue decline by 34.9% to USD 1.89 billion due to seasonal effects and weakened demand. Nonetheless, shipments of its PCIe 5.0 products continued to rise, indicating steady gains in market share for advanced interface technologies.

SK Group (including SK hynix and Solidigm) recorded a steep revenue drop of over 50% to USD 993 million, largely due to strategic adjustments by key AI infrastructure clients. The company is accelerating development of next-gen storage technologies, including PCIe 5.0 SSDs based on TLC and QLC, as part of a broader transformation effort.

Micron reported Q1 revenue of USD 852 million. Despite market headwinds, the company benefited from carryover momentum in high-capacity shipments from 2024 and a gradual ramp-up of PCIe 5.0 products. Its 27.3% QoQ decline was relatively moderate.

Kioxia posted Q1 revenue of USD 566 million, down 21.8% QoQ, impacted by seasonal softness and lower-than-expected orders from server OEM customers.

SanDisk saw growth in product shipments during the quarter, with revenue reaching USD 232 million. The company is shifting focus toward high-capacity storage solutions and has launched SSD products with up to 1 PB of capacity, underscoring its leadership in both technology and market insight.

Ranking Company Revenue (USD million) Market share (%) 1Q25 QoQ (%) 1Q25 4Q25 1 Samsung 1,889.0 -34.9% 39.6% 39.5% 2 SK Group

(SK hynix + Solidigm) 993.7 -56.8% 20.8% 31.3% 3 Micron 852.0 -27.3% 17.9% 16.0% 4 Kioxia 566.4 -21.8% 11.9% 9.9% 5 SanDisk* 232.0 – 4.9% – Total of top 5 4,533.1 – 95.1% 96.7% 1Q25 revenue ranking of top 5 enterprise SSD vendors

As WDC completed its spin-off in October 2024, all of its NAND Flash operations have since been consolodated under SanDisk. This change took effect starting in 1Q25.

