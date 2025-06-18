Scanfil to manufacture control units for Emerson

Following a prototype and product introduction phase that began in 2024, Scanfil is now entering the manufacturing phase at its facility in Malmö, Sweden. The tank radar controller units are used to manage pumps in lifting stations and wet wells, requiring high reliability and robust quality standards.

"The agreed partnership between Scanfil and Emerson is new, and we are really excited. Emerson has very high standards to their partners in terms of quality and on time delivery," says Scanfil’s Sales Manager Martin Kållberg at Scanfil’s Malmö plant, in a press release.

To meet Emerson’s requirements, Scanfil has invested in upgraded production capabilities, including new coating lines and UV-cured coating processes.