Saab and General Atomics develop unmanned AEW system
Swedish defence and security company Saab has entered into a strategic cooperation with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems relating to the development of an Unmanned Airborne Early Warning (UAEW) solution, based on General Atomics Aeronautical Systems' unmanned aerial system MQ-9B.
The collaboration combines Saab's expertise in AEW&C systems with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems' unmanned aircraft systems technology. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems will integrate the Swedish company's AEW sensors with its unmanned MQ-9B-platform.
"We are bringing our exceptional ability to detect and track challenging objects to customers looking to use MQ-9B to meet their specific needs. This unmanned medium-altitude AEW solution, leveraging core competencies of both companies, has excellent potential to complement our existing AEW&C portfolio and provide customers with yet another cutting-edge capability," says Carl-Johan Bergholm, head of Saab’s business area Surveillance, in a press release.
This unmanned medium-range AEW solution complements Saab's existing portfolio of manned AEW&C systems, including GlobalEye.