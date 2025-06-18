NYK unveils Japan’s ‘first fully battery-driven work vessel’

Tokyo-based shipping company NYK has unveiled Japan’s first fully battery-driven work vessel named “e-Crea,” the company said.

Keihin Dock, an NYK Group company, built the vessel at its Koyasu Shipyard.

Designed without an onboard diesel generator, e-Crea will support the docking and undocking of tugboats at the Koyasu Shipyard. Leveraging the knowledge gained through its construction, the NYK Group is committed to advancing the social implementation of new technologies to realize low- and zero-carbon vessel operations, according to a media release.

In response to the growing global demand for decarbonizing maritime transportation, the NYK Group has been actively exploring next-generation fuels, including ammonia and other advanced alternatives.

“Fully electric work vessels represent one of the most promising options for sustainable shipping,” NKY said in the media release. “Keihin Dock, NYK’s sole shipbuilding subsidiary, has spearheaded this initiative, driving innovative solutions and accelerating the implementation of new technologies.”

Key features of e-Crea include a fully electric propulsion and compact design. In order to build the vessel, the company had to overcome technical challenges such as weight increase and hull balance; and temperature management.