Neways to support Teledyne FLIR’s defence ramp-up

The agreement is aimed at enabling a rapid increase in production to meet rising defence demand in Europe. Neways will provide electronics for thermal imagers that offer high sightline stability and advanced imaging performance. The company may also contribute design and development support for new products, as well as redesigns of existing systems.

“At Neways we are optimally equipped to produce complex electronics across our European footprint, therewith supporting defence companies with their Industrial Participation requirements. In addition we are set-up to rapidly scale-up and bring in our design capabilities whenever needed. I look forward to a successful collaboration across Teledyne FLIR’s product portfolio,” says Michiel van der Maat, CCO of Neways in a press release.

Teledyne FLIR, a subsidiary of Teledyne Technologies, supplies thermal imaging solutions to the defence, industrial and commercial markets.