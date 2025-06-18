Neways to support Teledyne FLIR’s defence ramp-up
Dutch EMS provider Neways has signed a frame agreement with Teledyne FLIR to support the scale-up of the US company's sensing solutions for the European defence market. Under the agreement, Neways will supply complex electronics for a range of Teledyne FLIR’s thermal imaging products used in military vehicles.
The agreement is aimed at enabling a rapid increase in production to meet rising defence demand in Europe. Neways will provide electronics for thermal imagers that offer high sightline stability and advanced imaging performance. The company may also contribute design and development support for new products, as well as redesigns of existing systems.
“At Neways we are optimally equipped to produce complex electronics across our European footprint, therewith supporting defence companies with their Industrial Participation requirements. In addition we are set-up to rapidly scale-up and bring in our design capabilities whenever needed. I look forward to a successful collaboration across Teledyne FLIR’s product portfolio,” says Michiel van der Maat, CCO of Neways in a press release.
Teledyne FLIR, a subsidiary of Teledyne Technologies, supplies thermal imaging solutions to the defence, industrial and commercial markets.
“In Neways we have found a partner that is set up to support us in our growth journey. Their experience in the defence industry, as well as their broad European footprint, make Neways a good partner for us,” adds Roger Magnusson Falconer, Director Projects & Programs at Teledyne FLIR.