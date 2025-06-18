Hanwha Qcells launches solar recycling business in US

South Korean solar cells maker Hanwha Qcells has announced the launch of EcoRecycle, a new vertical focussed on solar panel recycling. As the first generation of solar installations reach end-of-life (EOL), EcoRecycle will address the growing challenge of solar panel waste while reducing the industry’s overall environmental footprint, Hanwha said in a media release.

This year, EcoRecycle will launch recycling operations at a state-of-the-art facility in Cartersville, Georgia. At full capacity, EcoRecycle’s facility in Georgia will have the ability to recycle approximately 250 megawatts (MW) of solar panels annually — around 500,000 panels per year — repurposing materials like aluminum, glass, silver and copper.

With plans to expand its recycling centers across the US, EcoRecycle aims to optimize logistics and scale up operations to enhance efficiency, the media release said.

“As the US moves towards a more sustainable and self-reliant solar industry, EcoRecycle by Qcells is committed to pioneering innovative recycling technologies that not only reduce environmental impact, but also create economic opportunities,” said Jung-Kwon Hong, Head of Hanwha Qcells Manufacturing Group. “Through strategic investments and cutting-edge solutions, we are positioning ourselves as a leader in the circular economy, ensuring that solar energy remains a truly renewable and responsible power source.”