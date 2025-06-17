Ventec expands halogen-free PCB material stock in Europe

The move establishes a strategic stockpile of FR4.1 and FR15.1 halogen-free laminate and prepreg materials aimed at improving supply chain resilience and delivery times across the region.

The company said the investment comes in response to ongoing challenges in global supply chains, particularly for environmentally compliant PCB materials.

“Trading conditions worldwide are challenging the supply chains of high-tech manufacturing businesses, resulting in significant changes to EMEA supply chains for halogen-free laminates and prepregs,” says Mark Goodwin, COO of Ventec, in a press release. “Our strategic stock investment in these FR4.1 and FR15.1 materials strengthens Ventec’s commitment to Europe’s PCB makers and upholds the industry’s commitment to sustainability. While others take a step back from EMEA, Ventec takes a step forward.”

According to Ventec, a fast and reliable long-term supply of halogen-free laminate and prepreg materials for PCB production protects the entire value chain, saving costs and delays associated with sourcing alternative materials.