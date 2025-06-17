InCore unveils SoC generator: from idea to FPGA validation in minutes

Indian fabless semiconductor startup InCore Semiconductors has announced successful silicon validation of a test chip generated using its proprietary SoC Generator platform.

The Chennai-based company said this showed that in future fully customized SoCs can go from concept to FPGA validation in minutes rather than weeks or months.

At the heart of this innovation is InCore’s SoC Generator, a powerful automation platform built to radically simplify and accelerate SoC development. Traditionally, even FPGA-based prototyping of custom SoCs can take months due to the complex interplay of IP integration, interconnect design, and software readiness. InCore’s platform collapses this timeline to mere minutes – automatically generating interconnects, integrating IP, and producing all required collateral to boot software on FPGAs almost instantly, according to a media release.

“Our vision is to remove friction from early-stage SoC design,” said Neel Gala, CTO and Co-founder of InCore Semiconductors. “With our SoC Generator, an architect can go from idea to FPGA-validation in just 10 minutes. That’s a game-changer for anyone building silicon products. This enables not just rapid high confidence rototyping, but also easier design-space exploration.”

“This is more than a tool — it’s a shift in how chips will get designed in the future,” said G.S. Madhusudan, CEO and Co-founder. “By cutting down design and validation cycles from months to minutes, we’re opening the door for faster innovation, reduced costs, and broader participation in chip design.”

InCore’s recently taped-out test chip, fabricated on TSMC’s 40nm node, serves as proof of the platform’s silicon readiness, the company said.

Crafted using the SoC Generator platform, the chip integrates six heterogeneous RISC-V cores, each auto-configured and optimized using the platform, a custom in-house NoC, and several peripheral IPs (in-house and 3rd party), demonstrating the tool’s flexibility and robustness. The platform also generates the software collateral and documentation for the chip. The chip has passed successful bring-up and can run a real-time operating system (RTOS), confirming both functional and architectural soundness, InCore said in the media release.