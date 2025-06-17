ABB breaks ground on new Robotics Campus in Sweden

Located in the Finnslätten industrial area, the 70,000-square-metre site will replace ABB’s existing robotics facilities in Västerås and supply collaborative and industrial robots equipped with artificial intelligence, as well as digital solutions, to customers across Europe.

“We have our roots in Västerås – this is where ABB Robotics was founded, and this is where we’re investing in our future,” says Susanne Timsjö, Nordic Head of ABB’s Robotics Division. “The campus will be a center for technology and production, and a collaborative hub for customers, partners, academia, and society.”

The facility will be designed with sustainability as a central focus. It will feature solar panels, battery storage, geothermal heating and cooling, and energy wells – all aimed at reducing energy consumption by 50% compared to existing facilities.

The new campus also supports the broader development of Finnslätten as a key industrial cluster in Sweden, home to major players such as Westinghouse, Hitachi Energy, and Alstom.