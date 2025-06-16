Taiwan adds China’s Huawei and SMIC to export control list

Taiwan has added Chinese tech giants Huawei and SMIC to its trade blacklist in a bid to further align itself with US trade policy.

The two companies, who are already on a US trade blacklist, have been put on Taiwan’s “Strategic High-Tech Commodities Entity List” together with many of their international subsidiaries, according to a report by CNBC.

Taiwanese firms need licenses before they can ship products to entities on the list.

Huawei and SMIC are among the 601 new foreign entities blacklisted due to their involvement in arms proliferation activities and other national security concerns, Taiwan’s International Trade Administration said in a statement on its website.

“On June 10, we added some 601 entities from Russia, Pakistan, Iran, Myanmar and mainland China including Huawei and SMIC to the entity list to combat arms proliferation and address other national security concerns,” Taiwan’s trade administration said. “Manufacturers must comply with export control regulations, fulfil their verification obligations and carefully assess transaction risks.”

Other entities on the list include organizations such as the Taliban and al-Qaeda.

Huawei and SMIC are producing some of China’s most advanced AI semiconductors as Beijing seeks to supply Chinese tech firms with these next-gen chips amid US-led export curbs.

In October 2024, Canadian tech research firm TechInsights took apart Huawei’s 910B AI processor and found a TSMC chip in it. Taiwan’s chipmaking giant TSMC suspended shipments to Chinese company Sophgo, whose chip matched the one in the Huawei 910B.