Deep-tech startup Vecmocon raises $18M in Series A funding
Indian deep-tech start-up Vecmocon Technologies has raised USD 18 million in a series A funding led by Ecosystem Integrity Fund (EIF). The company plans to utilise the funds to expand its market presence and focus on advancing capabilities in embedded design, power electronics, IoT and data science.
This follows an initial USD 10 million raised in November 2024
Part of the fresh capital will also be used to expand the team and boost R&D infrastructure. The investment round also saw participation from Aavishkaar Capital, British International Investment and existing investor, Blume Ventures.
The Delhi-based company builds solutions to make the next generation of EVS smarter and more connected by integrating intelligent systems and data-driven insights.
“This infusion of capital will supercharge our efforts to engineer the next generation of the most robust, high-performance, software-defined, and safety-critical systems uniquely tailored for Indian conditions and global deployment in electric vehicles and clean energy systems,” said Peeyush Asati, Vecmocon CEO.
The company also plans to expand into high-voltage vehicles, passenger cars, fleet operators and energy storage systems.
“At EIF, we’re thrilled to support Vecmocon as it builds the technical backbone for India’s rapidly expanding EV ecosystem,” Devin Whatley, Managing Partner, EIF, was quoted as saying in Business Line. “Its cutting-edge solutions unlock smarter, safer and more reliable EVs – accelerating the shift to sustainable transportation. With its customer-centric approach, demonstrated performance and passionate team, we believe Vecmocon is well-positioned to lead the EV intelligence movement in the country.”