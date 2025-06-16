AMD unveils Instinct MI350 Series GPUs, showcases Open AI ecosystem

AMD has delivered its comprehensive, end-to-end integrated AI platform vision and introduced its open, scalable rack-scale AI infrastructure built on industry standards.

AMD and its partners showcased how they are building the open AI ecosystem with the new AMD Instinct MI350 Series accelerators, the continued growth of the AMD ROCm ecosystem, and the company’s powerful, new, open rack-scale designs and roadmap that bring leadership rack-scale AI performance beyond 2027, AMD said in a media release.

“AMD is driving AI innovation at an unprecedented pace, highlighted by the launch of our AMD Instinct MI350 series accelerators, advances in our next generation AMD ‘Helios’ rack-scale solutions, and growing momentum for our ROCm open software stack,” said Dr. Lisa Su, AMD chair and CEO. “We are entering the next phase of AI, driven by open standards, shared innovation and AMD’s expanding leadership across a broad ecosystem of hardware and software partners who are collaborating to define the future of AI.”

AMD announced a broad portfolio of hardware, software and solutions to power the full spectrum of AI. It unveiled the Instinct MI350 Series GPUs, setting a new benchmark for performance, efficiency and scalability in generative AI and high-performance computing.

The company demonstrated end-to-end, open-standards rack-scale AI infrastructure—already rolling out with AMD Instinct MI350 Series accelerators, 5th Gen AMD EPYC processors and AMD Pensando Pollara NICs in hyperscaler deployments such as Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and set for broad availability in 2H 2025.

AMD also previewed its next generation AI rack called “Helios” and announced the broad availability of the AMD Developer Cloud for the global developer and open-source communities.