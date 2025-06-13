TotalEnergies acquires a pipeline of solar and battery projects

French energy and petroleum company TotalEnergies has announced the acquisition of a pipeline of 8 solar projects with a capacity of 350 MW and 2 battery storage projects with a capacity of 85 MW from UK renewable energy firm Low Carbon.

As the solar projects are at an advanced stage of development, the target is that they could be operational by 2028. They will produce more than 350 GWh/year of renewable electricity, equivalent to the electricity consumption of around 100,000 UK households, according to a media release.

“We are very pleased with the acquisition of this pipeline from the renewable developer Low Carbon,” said Olivier Jouny, SVP renewables at TotalEnergies. “The acquisition of these solar and battery projects located in the south of England will complement our integrated electricity portfolio in the UK, which includes 1.1 GW of gross installed offshore wind, 1.3 GW of gross combined cycle gas turbine, and more than 600 MW of solar projects under development.”