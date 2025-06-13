TotalEnergies acquires a pipeline of solar and battery projects
French energy and petroleum company TotalEnergies has announced the acquisition of a pipeline of 8 solar projects with a capacity of 350 MW and 2 battery storage projects with a capacity of 85 MW from UK renewable energy firm Low Carbon.
As the solar projects are at an advanced stage of development, the target is that they could be operational by 2028. They will produce more than 350 GWh/year of renewable electricity, equivalent to the electricity consumption of around 100,000 UK households, according to a media release.
“We are very pleased with the acquisition of this pipeline from the renewable developer Low Carbon,” said Olivier Jouny, SVP renewables at TotalEnergies. “The acquisition of these solar and battery projects located in the south of England will complement our integrated electricity portfolio in the UK, which includes 1.1 GW of gross installed offshore wind, 1.3 GW of gross combined cycle gas turbine, and more than 600 MW of solar projects under development.”
“We are very pleased to have finalised this agreement with TotalEnergies, who are making an impressive commitment to building renewable infrastructure and sees Low Carbon deliver one of the largest ready-to-build portfolios of solar and battery projects in the UK market,” said Roy Bedlow, Chief Executive and Founder at Low Carbon. “Once built, these projects will make a vital contribution to the Government’s Clean Power 2030 ambition and reinforce Low Carbon’s track record for developing renewable assets of the highest quality, while supporting the build out of the rest of our renewables pipeline as we continue to scale as an independent power producer.”