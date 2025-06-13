Indian defence startup Sanlayan secures 21.5M in Series A funding

Indian defence startup Sanlayan Technologies has secured INR 1.86 billion (about USD 21.5 million) in its Series A funding round led by investors Ashish Kacholia, Lashit Sanghvi and Jungle Ventures.

The funding round also saw participation from existing investors Gemba Capital and Singularity Ventures and new investor Shastra VC, according to a media release.

Based in Bengaluru, Sanlayan focuses on designing and developing advanced electronic systems such as radar, electronic warfare solutions and mission-critical avionics.

“We will continue to acquire capabilities both organically and inorganically,” Rohan Gala, Co-founder and CEO of Sanlayan, said. “We are allocating capital for suo-moto development of critical technologies for CUAS [counter-unmanned aerial systems] and EW[ electronic warfare] systems.”

In January, Sanlayan acquired a majority stake in Dexcel Electronics Designs, an ESDM firm with over two decades of experience in the aerospace, defence and space sectors.

“Sanlayan’s ability to execute at both operational and strategic levels has been outstanding,” said Rishab Malik, Partner at Jungle Ventures, a Singapore-based firm. “The revenue ramp-up at Dexcel, combined with strategic capital and Sanlayan’s operating discipline, reinforces our confidence in their ability to scale sustainably across the defence electronics value chain.”