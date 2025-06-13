Autonomize AI raises $28M to power next-gen agentic AI for healthcare

US-based AI-driven healthcare solutions startup Autonomize AI has announced that it raised USD 28 million in Series A funding, bringing total capital raised to USD 32 million to date.

The latest round was led by Valtruis, The Cigna Group Ventures, Tau Ventures, and other strategic investors. Asset Management Ventures, ATX Venture Partners and Capital Factory are among the company’s existing investors who also participated, according to a media release.

The funding will be used by the company to rewire healthcare operations with its Agentic AI Orchestration platform, enabling healthcare knowledge workers to focus on delivering better patient care by reducing the administrative burden that drives cost, clinician burnout and fragmented experiences, Autonomize AI said.

“The current healthcare system is no longer suited for the way care is delivered today—and too often, patients and clinicians pay the price in delayed treatment, wasted time, and unnecessary friction,” said Ganesh Padmanabhan, CEO of Autonomize AI. “Automation alone is not the answer for healthcare, but accountable, human-centered AI augmentation is. This funding will help us scale our platform to solve some of the most frustrating, high-impact operational challenges in healthcare, while keeping patients and care outcomes at the center.”

“There’s never been a more important time to apply AI in healthcare,” said Mike Spadafore, Managing Director at Valtruis. “Healthcare operators are ready, but they need partners who understand real workflows and can deliver results at scale. That takes more than technical talent — it requires deep knowledge of how care is delivered and paid for. Autonomize AI gets that. Their platform enables healthcare operators to quickly deploy and scale AI agents across high-impact use cases — and they’re already driving real results at some of the country’s largest healthcare organizations. We’re excited for the opportunity to partner with them.”