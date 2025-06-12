Neways deepens defense ties with BAE Systems Hägglunds

The new agreement formalises ongoing collaboration between the two companies, particularly around the CV90 infantry fighting vehicle platform, which has seen orders exceeding 1,900 units. Neways currently supplies over 300 critical components to the CV90, including cable harnesses for advanced optical systems.

The LTSA will apply to both current and future programs, including new vehicle platforms and upgrade projects for multiple international customers.

“BAE Systems is successfully scaling up quickly to meet the demands of European industry. Doing so requires partners that have the technical capability, reliability and engineering ability needed to consistently deliver results. The LTSA we signed with Neways reflects a next step in a proven relationship,” says Wim Eikelboom, Head of Procurement at BAE Systems Hägglunds, in a press release.

The agreement comes as European defence manufacturers, including BAE Systems Hägglunds, are scaling up production to meet increased demand across the continent.