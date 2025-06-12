Japan’s Komatsu has accomplished the milestone of autonomously operating a power agnostic electric drive truck while connected to a dynamic trolley line.

Komatsu’s trolley assist system is a solution designed to help operations reduce carbon emissions, extend engine life and support the journey toward a zero-emissions future.

By connecting haul trucks to an overhead power line during uphill travel, the system delivers electric power where it’s needed most, improving energy efficiency and enabling trucks to travel on grade faster when compared to standard diesel models. Integrating this with Komatsu’s FrontRunner Autonomous Haulage System introduces new capabilities in mining automation, enabling further fuel savings and productivity gains, according to a media release.

This is the first time in the mining industry’s history that power has been transferred to a moving, autonomously operated haul truck via a trolley system, the company said.

“This milestone demonstrates the strength of our commitment to improving our integrated technology strategy, combining autonomous haulage with dynamic energy transfer and trolley capabilities,” said Martin Cavassa, Director, Global Business Development Autonomous Systems, Komatsu. “The ability to seamlessly transfer power to a moving truck operating without a driver is a pivotal achievement in our roadmap toward decarbonizing mining operations and provides the pathway for managing battery operated trucks autonomously.”

By uniting the proven reliability of electric drive trucks with the autonomous capabilities of FrontRunner, Komatsu continues to offer mining customers solutions to achieve their productivity goals, reduce total cost of ownership and help meet the increasing global demand for essential minerals in a more efficient and responsible manner, the media release said.