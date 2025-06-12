IDI acquires majority stake in Intersoft Electronics Group

Intersoft Electronics Group includes Intersoft Electronics, Intersoft Services, and Advionics. The group develops radar systems and components for both civil and defence applications and counts Eurocontrol, Raytheon, Thales, and Hensoldt among its international clients.

Founded in 1983, the group currently employs nearly 400 people and reports annual revenues exceeding EUR 60 million. In recent years, it has been backed by Waterland Private Equity, a partnership that supported the launch of products such as the Next-Generation Signal Processor (NGSP) and Non-Rotating Antenna (NORA), and expanded the company’s global footprint.

“We are grateful to Waterland for their invaluable support over the past years,” said Luc Switten, CEO of Intersoft Electronics Group, in a press release. “Their strategic guidance helped us scale our operations and bring innovative solutions to market. With IDI now joining us, we are entering a new phase of growth. Their industrial expertise, international network, and entrepreneurial mindset make them an ideal partner for our future ambitions.”

With IDI as its new majority shareholder, Intersoft Electronics Group intends to pursue further international growth and strategic acquisitions. The company’s current management and organisational structure will remain in place.

IDI Managing Partner Julien Bentz said the investment aligns with the firm’s strategy of backing European industrial players in specialised markets. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.