AESC starts battery production at Douai gigafactory

The facility, developed with the support of French and European financial institutions — including Bpifrance, Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations, the European Investment Bank, and a consortium of commercial banks — has an annual production capacity of 10 GWh. It is currently supplying battery systems to Renault, with capacity to equip up to 200,000 electric vehicles per year.

The site has created 650 jobs to date, with the workforce expected to increase to 1,000 as production ramps up.

The Douai plant uses clean electricity and integrates advanced manufacturing processes, including electrode production, cell assembly, and module integration. AESC is also conducting recruitment and training initiatives in collaboration with regional education providers and employment services.