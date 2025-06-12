AESC starts battery production at Douai gigafactory
EV battery manufacturer Automotive Energy Supply Corporation (AESC) has officially started production at its French gigafactory in Douai.
The facility, developed with the support of French and European financial institutions — including Bpifrance, Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations, the European Investment Bank, and a consortium of commercial banks — has an annual production capacity of 10 GWh. It is currently supplying battery systems to Renault, with capacity to equip up to 200,000 electric vehicles per year.
The site has created 650 jobs to date, with the workforce expected to increase to 1,000 as production ramps up.
The Douai plant uses clean electricity and integrates advanced manufacturing processes, including electrode production, cell assembly, and module integration. AESC is also conducting recruitment and training initiatives in collaboration with regional education providers and employment services.
“The start of production at our Douai gigafactory marks a pivotal step in AESC’s commitment to advancing France’s reindustrialisation and leadership in the global energy transition. By investing in cutting-edge battery technology and skilled talent, we are proud to help accelerate the decarbonisation of transportation worldwide. France’s bold vision for clean mobility continues to inspire us every day,” says Lei Zhang, Chairman of AESC, in a press release.