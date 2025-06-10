SEMI: Global chip equipment billings up 21% in Q1 2025

Despite the annual growth, billings declined 5% compared to the previous quarter, in line with typical seasonal trends.

SEMI attributed the YoY growth to continued investments in semiconductor manufacturing capacity, driven by strong demand related to AI and ongoing global fab expansion efforts.

The industry continues to navigate challenges related to geopolitical tensions, trade policy uncertainty, and export controls, but SEMI noted that long-term investment activity remains strong.

Region 1Q 2025 4Q 2024 1Q 2024 1Q (QoQ) 1Q (yOY) China $10.26 $11.88 $12.52 -14% -18% Korea $7.69 $6.22 $5.20 24% 48% Taiwan $7.09 $5.63 $2.34 26% 203% North America $2.93 $4.98 $1.89 -41% 55% Japan $2.18 $2.66 $1.82 -18% 20% Rest of the World $1.03 $1.22 $0.76 -15% 36% Europe $0.87 $0.97 $1.86 11% -54% Total $32.05 $33.56 $26.42 -5% 21% Semiconductor equipment market revenue by region

(USD billions)