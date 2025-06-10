Mycronic’s Global Technologies acquires Surfx Technologies

Founded in 1999, Surfx specialises in cleaning engines for integration into semiconductor packaging equipment, such as thermocompression bonders, hybrid bonders and inkjet printers. Unlike conventional plasma systems, Surfx’s technology operates without vacuum, enabling integration into inline production lines. The company also provides turnkey plasma cleaning and activation systems used in printed circuit board assembly and medical diagnostics device manufacturing.

Prior to the acquisition, Mycronic held a 7.5% minority stake in Surfx, having made an initial investment in 2020. The company currently employs 34 staff in the US and Taiwan, with projected 2025 net sales between USD 25 million and 30 million.

"Surfx has a unique plasma cleaning solution that is gaining traction in 3D semiconductor die stacking, which is one of the critical enabling technologies behind the AI revolution. With this acquisition, Mycronic invests in leading manufacturing equipment for the semiconductor industry," says Magnus Marthinsson, Sr VP Global Technologies at Mycronic, in a press release

Following the acquisition, Surfx will operate as a new business line within the Global Technologies division.