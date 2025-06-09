SparkCharge raises $30.5 million to expand mobile EV charging

SparkCharge, a US-based off-grid EV fleet charging network, has announced the closing of a USD 15.5 million Series A-1 funding round led by Monte’s Fam and a USD 15 million venture loan facility provided by Horizon Technology Finance Corporation, totaling USD 30.5 million.

Venture capital and strategic investment firms including Collab Capital, Cleveland Avenue, Non-sibi Ventures, Elemental Impact and MarcyPen, participated in the Series A-1. SparkCharge will use the funding to accelerate EV adoption by expanding its mobile, off-grid and scalable EV charging services throughout the United States, Mexico and Canada, according to a media release.

It will continue to work with fleets and focus on developing additional strategic partnerships across diverse mobility industries.

Launched in 2017, SparkCharge provides mobile EV charging solutions to various customers across industries spanning fleets, delivery services, events, auto OEMs, ports, transportation, autonomous vehicles, and rideshare. Its Charging-as-a-Service (CaaS) makes off-grid EV fleet charging effortless and instant, offering flexible, scalable solutions without months-long infrastructure waits or steep upfront investments, the company said.

These solutions make DC fast charging possible anywhere, regardless of location, even if there is no grid infrastructure.

“This raise reflects both the strength of the SparkCharge growth story as well as the market opportunity ahead as electric fleets become the standard for so many prominent brands,” said Josh Aviv, Founder and CEO of SparkCharge. “We’re uniquely focused on taking the anxiety, guesswork, and delays — all still barriers for adoption — out of the commercial EV charging experience.”

“We’re excited with the progress we’ve made being first to market with our off-grid EV Charging Network,” said David Piperno, CFO of SparkCharge. “In addition to closing our Series A-1 and Venture Debt funding, we’ve also secured non-dilutive financing with CSC Leasing that enables us to finance our equipment requirements to continue to support our growth.”

“As EV adoption accelerates, particularly in commercial fleets, the critical bottleneck remains charging infrastructure,” said Ed Jean-Louis, Founder, CEO & CIO of Monte’s Fam. “SparkCharge’s mobile, off-grid charging solutions effectively solve this challenge by bringing power directly to vehicles when and where it’s needed. Their approach not only supports the immediate transition to EV fleets but creates a flexible foundation for powering the next generation of electric mobility.”