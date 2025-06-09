Nidec inaugurates new manufacturing campus in Karnataka

Japan’s Nidec Corporation, a manufacturer of electric motors, generators, renewable energy solutions and industrial machinery, has inaugurated its cutting-edge manufacturing campus, Orchard Hub, located in the Kotur-Belur Industrial Area of Hubli-Dharwad, in the southern Indian state of Karnataka.

The inauguration marks the launch of plant machinery and equipment installation across the six campus plants, paving the way for production to commence later this year.

As Nidec’s eighth and largest Indian manufacturing facility, the 50-acre campus underscores Nidec’s dedication to supporting the region’s industrial development and India’s broader economic ambitions, the company said.

The Orchard Hub campus will serve multiple high-growth markets as the key manufacturing hub for generators for data centers, wind turbine generators and battery energy storage systems (BESS) for renewable energy, electric vehicle motors, controllers, and EV chargers for clean mobility, and high-efficiency motors, drives, system solutions across various business verticals.

Equipped with advanced automation and built on Nidec’s 3Q6S lean manufacturing principles, the facility is dedicated to delivering best-in-class products that support customers globally, the media release said.

The facility is expected to create over 1,000 direct and 1,000 indirect employment opportunities in the region.

“India’s robust economic growth presents exceptional opportunities for forward-thinking companies, and Nidec is proud to be an integral part of this momentum,” said Nidec Motion & Energy President Michael Briggs. “With an investment of $55 million, the Orchard Hub project serves as a cornerstone of our ‘India for India’ and ‘India for Exports’ strategy.”

Nidec Motion & Energy, a business unit of Nidec Corporation, is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.