Dutch quantum firm Qblox opens North America hub in Boston

Dutch quantum technology company Qblox has officially opened its North America headquarters in Boston.

Qblox, which is based in Delft, the Netherlands, said it was bringing the future of quantum to North America. By delivering the most advanced quantum control stacks and unparalleled technical support, the company is enabling researchers and innovators to thrive in the quantum era, according to a media release.

The new Boston hub will focus on propelling the adoption of scalable, high-fidelity quantum control stacks for practical, real-world use in computing and communications. The decision to establish a North American headquarters in Boston, positions Qblox to forge strategic partnerships and accelerate the development of a quantum-enabled world, the company said.

“Massachusetts is setting the standard for what public-private collaboration can achieve in deep tech, and Boston offers an exceptional blend of world-class talent, cutting-edge research institutions, and a thriving innovation ecosystem,” said Niels Bultink, CEO of Qblox. “As we expand our North American presence from Boston, we’re not just contributing to this growing ecosystem; we’re actively aligning our roadmap with leading companies in the quantum industry.”

“Companies choose Massachusetts because our top-tier talent and strong economy make our state a global hub for innovation and growth,” said Interim Economic Development Secretary Ashley Stolba. “We’re thrilled that Qblox is opening its North American headquarters in Boston, bringing bold advancements in quantum technology to the region. We look forward to seeing how Qblox will help strengthen our scientific and tech ecosystems.”

“We are thrilled that Qblox, a global leader in quantum innovation and technology, has chosen Downtown Boston as their new home for their North America headquarters,” said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. “Qblox is not only shaping our future with technology — their decision to choose Boston reaffirms our commitment to innovation, strengthens our local economy, and creates high-quality jobs.”