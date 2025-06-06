WIN announces linearity optimized 0.12µm GaN power process

Taiwan’s WIN Semiconductors has announced the launch of its NP12-1B, a 0.12 μm gate-length depletion-mode (D-mode) Gallium Nitride (GaN) High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) technology on Silicon Carbide (SiC) substrates.

Engineered for demanding high-power applications across K-Band to V-Band frequencies, NP12-1B delivers industry leading high power front end solutions with exceptional linearity, ruggedness, and reliability for next-generation RF and microwave systems, the company said.

“NP12-1B sets new standards for high linearity amplifiers and is designed to meet the rigorous requirements for high power RF applications including high-power microwave and millimeter-wave communication systems, radar systems (including airborne, shipborne, and ground-based), electronic warfare and avionics, wireless infrastructure, ultra-wideband and broadband systems, and test & measurement equipment,” WIN Semiconductors said in a media release.

The demand for high linearity to minimize signal distortion and intermodulation is critical for maintaining signal integrity in densely packed spectral environments.

The NP12-1B incorporates multiple transistor improvements providing a combination of high breakdown voltage, enhanced linearity, and robust operation in continuous wave (CW) high-compression scenarios. The technology’s advanced source-coupled field plate design ensures a typical gate-to-drain breakdown voltage of 120 V, supporting high power density and system reliability. NP12-1B is available with the Enhanced Moisture Ruggedness option, which provides excellent humidity resistance for use in plastic packaging, the media release said.