Samsung acquires German HVAC firm FläktGroup for €1.5 billion

Samsung Electronics has signed an agreement to acquire all shares of German HVAC solutions provider FläktGroup for €1.5 billion from European investment firm Triton.

With the global applied HVAC market experiencing rapid growth, the acquisition reinforces Samsung’s commitment to expanding and strengthening its HVAC business, the company said.

“Through the acquisition of FläktGroup, an applied HVAC specialist, Samsung Electronics has laid the foundation to become a leader in the global HVAC business, offering a full range of solutions to our customers,” said TM Roh, Acting Head of the Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics. “Our commitment is to continue investing in and developing the high-growth HVAC business as a key future growth engine.”

FläktGroup, based in Herne, Germany, has over a century of accumulated technological expertise and design capabilities, offering diverse products and solutions tailored to each customer, according to a media release.

FläktGroup supplies high-reliability and high-efficiency HVAC systems to a wide range of buildings and facilities, including data centers that require stable cooling, museums and libraries managing sensitive historical artifacts, airports and terminals with high foot traffic, and large hospitals where hygiene, temperature and humidity control are critically important.

FläktGroup’s data center solutions include its liquid cooling and air cooling products.

“We are extremely pleased that FläktGroup has become a part of Samsung Electronics. FläktGroup, as a global top-tier HVAC specialist with over a century of expertise, has been relied on by global large clients for its technological and product innovations,” said Trevor Young, CEO of FläktGroup. “Now, with Samsung Electronics’ global business foundation and investment, we expect to further accelerate our growth.”

In its acquisition of FläktGroup, Samsung anticipates sustained growth in data center demand due to the proliferation of generative AI, robotics, autonomous driving, XR and other technologies, Samsung said.

In addition, Samsung’s building integration control solution (b.IoT) and FläktGroup’s HVAC control solution (FläktEdge) will offer a full suite of HVAC and building energy control systems, through which the company expects an expansion of its service and maintenance business.