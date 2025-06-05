AMD acquires Brium to enhance Open AI software ecosystem

US semiconductor giant AMD announced it acquired AI software optimization startup Brium.

“Brium brings advanced software capabilities that strengthen our ability to deliver highly optimized AI solutions across the entire stack,” Anush Elangovan, corporate vice president of software development at AMD, wrote in an online post. “Their work in compiler technology, model execution frameworks, and end-to-end AI inference optimization will play a key role in enhancing the efficiency and flexibility of our AI platform.”

AMD said the acquisition was a reflection of its strategic commitment to AI. This is AMD’s fourth strategic acquisition in the past two years — the company previously acquired Silo AI, Nod.AI and Mipsology.

Not much is known about Brium. But according to an online post on its website dated 12 November 2024, Brium says it is “dedicated to enabling ML applications on a diverse set of architectures and unlocking the hardware capabilities through engineering choices, made at every level of stack — from model inference systems, through runtime systems and ML frameworks, to compilers.”

On the software side, LLM inference has become crucial for applications ranging from video understanding to retrieval-augmented generation, code assistance and even novel chain-of-thought approaches that enhance model accuracy, Brium’s post says.