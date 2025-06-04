Waaree secures order for $40M solar project in Rajasthan

India’s Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd (WRTL) has announced it has secured an order for a solar project worth ₹3.45 billion (about USD 40 million) in Rajasthan from a renewable energy generation company.

The project is scheduled for completion in 2025-26.

WRTL has secured an EPC order for a 300 MW AC /435 MW DC ground-mounted solar photovoltaic project in Bikaner, Rajasthan, according to a report by Indian news agency PTI.

“This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our relationship, built on mutual trust, shared vision, and a commitment to sustainable growth,” Sunil Rathi, Executive Director, WRTL, was quoted as saying. “We value this partnership deeply and look forward to working closely together to deliver impactful outcomes now and into the future.”

The work includes engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of the solar plant, as well as the development of a 33/220 kV pooling substation.

Advanced robotic cleaning systems will be deployed to ensure high performance and reduce long-term operations and maintenance costs, the PTI report said.

In February, Waaree announced the receipt of a Letter of Award (LoA) from Continuum Green Energy Limited for the EPC work for a 40 MWhr battery storage project at wind-solar hybrid sites in Gujarat. The total cost of that project is estimated to be INR 400 million (around USD 4.6 million).