NCAB closes acquisition of B&B Leiterplattenservice in Germany

The company had net sales of around SEK 150 million (EUR 13.7 million) in 2024 with 25 employees, whereof 20 in Mittweida in Germany and 5 in China.

B&B:s customers are mainly within industry and power sectors in Germany, but there is also some sales to Italy. Sourcing mainly takes place from China and from a partner in Europe.

NCAB says that it expects synergies in the areas such as suppliers, payment terms and logistics and the acqusition will further strengthen NCABs position in the German market. The purchase price amounted to SEK 135 million (EUR 12.3 million) with a possible further earnout of a maximum of SEK 28 million (EUR 2.5 million).