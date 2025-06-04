Connect expands global footprint with new US manufacturing plant

Belgium-based EMS provider Connect Group has announced the formation of Connect Group USA INC., headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in the company’s global growth and reinforces its commitment to serving the Americas with enhanced capabilities and proximity, it said.

The establishment of the new US entity is driven by growing customer demand for American-made products and the need for localized, responsive manufacturing solutions.

Connect Group USA will specialize in assembly and module building and after-sales services, supported by core functions in sales, test development, production center operations, and a customer focus center, according to a media release.

The new facility is scheduled to be fully operational by Q4 2025.

“This expansion reflects Connect Group’s commitment to bringing services closer to its clients and to supporting the increasing demand for products made in America,” said Jeroen Tuik, CEO at Connect Group.

The state of Georgia was selected as the base for this expansion due to its strong infrastructure, skilled labour pool, and excellent access to key transportation networks, the media release said. These factors will enhance the operational agility and efficiency of Connect Group’s US operations.

The new plant will maintain the operational flexibility seen across Connect Group’s global sites, enabling rapid adaptation to market shifts and customer requirements.