Standard Bots expands production facility, unveils 30kg payload robot

US robotics company Standard Bots has launched an expanded production facility in Glen Cove, New York. The new 16,000-square-foot factory doubles the size of its previous Long Island location, the expansion aligning with the company’s unveiling of a new 30kg payload, 2m reach robot. “This new facility marks a pivotal moment for Standard Bots as we scale to meet growing demand for American-made robotics,” said Evan Beard, Co-Founder & CEO of Standard Bots. “We’re thrilled to debut both our expanded factory and our latest innovations at Automate.” Standard Bots’ physical AI, an in-house technology designed specifically for its robots and powered by the NVIDIA Isaac platform, enables users to teach robots tasks through demonstration, eliminating the need for traditional coding or programming, according to a media release. Then users can annotate and augment their demonstration data through NVIDIA Isaac Sim, a reference application built on NVIDIA Omniverse for rapid deployment. Having undergone extensive private beta testing, this end-to-end model will be released to a broader audience this year, promising to simplify automation for thousands of complex processes previously out of reach through conventional robotics. Alongside this, the American company unveiled its new 30kg payload, 2m reach robot. This model combines collaborative features — such as a compact footprint, user-friendly programming, and advanced safety — with robust specifications suited for heavy-duty tooling and large workpieces, a combination highly valued across industries like automotive, aerospace, and logistics, the media release said. Standard Bots recently secured USD 63 million in funding, with its most recent Series B led by General Catalyst with participation from Amazon Industrial Innovation Fund and Samsung Next. The company said the funding will “accelerate our mission to make advanced robotics accessible” and support the development of its upcoming AI-powered robot and an extended line of RO3 robotic arms.