© Microsoft

Microsoft to invest $400 million in Switzerland on AI, cloud computing

Microsoft’s commitment includes expanding its cloud and AI infrastructure, empowering Switzerland’s startup and SME ecosystem, developing AI skills and digital competencies, and strengthening Switzerland’s role as a global hub for responsible AI governance.

Microsoft has announced a USD 400 million investment in Switzerland to further strengthen both cloud and AI capabilities across the country, including the most advanced graphics processing units. This latest investment deepens Microsoft’s long-standing commitment to Switzerland’s digital future — from the launch of local data centers six years ago to the opening of the Microsoft Innovation Hub in 2022 — and reinforces that vision through continued strategic investments in innovation, digital resilience and AI adoption, the company said. The commitment focuses on several strategic priorities including expanding its cloud and AI infrastructure, empowering Switzerland’s startup and SME ecosystem, developing AI skills and digital competencies, and strengthening Switzerland’s role as a global hub for responsible AI governance, according to a media release. “Switzerland has created one of the world’s leading innovation ecosystems, blending world-class research with real-world applications,” said Brad Smith, Microsoft Vice Chair and President. “For more than three decades, we have stood by our Swiss customers’ side. This latest investment helps further strengthen Switzerland’s long-term economic resilience and competitiveness, while ensuring full compliance with Swiss regulations.” “Our commitment and investment in Switzerland spans 36 years, and today’s announcement is a testament to that enduring partnership,” said Catrin Hinkel, CEO of Microsoft Switzerland. “We are steadfast in our mission to empower our customers and partners, as AI’s true potential is unlocked when innovation meets real-world implementation. Together, we’ll continue to build on Switzerland’s tradition of innovation to ensure technology delivers meaningful value to the economy and society.” Microsoft will upgrade its four data centers near Zurich and Geneva with advanced AI infrastructure, extending investments made since launching local data centers six years ago. The expansion will serve more than 50,000 existing customers while bringing advanced capabilities to new organizations, allowing data to remain within Swiss borders — a critical requirement for regulated sectors like healthcare, finance and government, the media release said. Swiss bank UBS is enhancing its existing partnership with the US tech giant. “UBS’s partnership with Microsoft in Switzerland, and globally, is deep and long-standing. Over the past 10 years, we have worked together to leverage our global expertise and innovative technology approach to strengthen Switzerland’s digital future,” said Mike Dargan, Group Chief Operations and Technology Officer, UBS. “The two companies are working side-by-side to support UBS’s ambition to be a technology leader in financial services and support its evolving business needs in areas like AI.”