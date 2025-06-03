© Intel

Intel uncovers ‘embezzlement scheme’ by ex-employee and supplier

Intel Israel has filed a lawsuit alleging an embezzlement scheme totaling over NIS 3 million (over USD 840,000), according to a report by Israeli news source Calcalist. According to the complaint, Natalia Avtsin, a former employee in Intel’s hardware production department, and Yafim Tsibolevsky, a former supplier who now works at Israel Railways, used their earlier acquaintance to carry out the prolonged fraud operation. Avtsin was fired in November 2024 from her role overseeing subcontractors and supplier procurement. However, her dismissal was not related to suspected misconduct and at the time, Intel had no indication of wrongdoing, the company says. Tsibolevsky reportedly registered as an authorized dealer under the name “Energy Electronics 2000” in September 2023, and soon became an official Intel supplier, the Calcalist report says. The alleged fraud continued until Avtsin’s dismissal. Here’s how the alleged fraud worked: Avtsin would email Tsibolevsky for price quotes on hardware components. Once she received a quote, she would forward the request to her manager for approval. However, after receiving approval, Avtsin allegedly altered the transaction classification from “components” to “services,” bypassing key verification steps in the process. Similar transactions were funneled through a third-party intermediary, Levanon Kogan (however, Intel has not accused Levanon Kogan of wrongdoing), the lawsuit alleges. Avtsin and Tsibolevsky allegedly orchestrated 30 fictitious orders via Levanon Kogan, the Calcalist report says.