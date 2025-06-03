© Cygni

Cygni commissions 4.8 GWh BESS gigafactory in Hyderabad

Hyderabad-based energy storage solutions company Cygni Energy has announced that Phase-I of its Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Gigafactory has commenced operations. Set up with an investment of over ₹1 billion (about USD 11.5 million), the Phase-I facility is located on a five-acre campus at E-Mobility Valley in the Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMC) Maheshwaram, Hyderabad, in the southern Indian state of Telangana. It is designed with an initial capacity to produce 4.8 GWh of high-capacity battery packs for EVs and energy storage systems. These BESS systems will cater to large grid-scale stationary storage projects and Independent Power Producers, Cygni said. The company plans to double this capacity by 2027 at an additional investment of ₹1.5 billion in the second phase. “In Phase II, we are scaling our gigafactory’s capacity to 10.8 GWh in the existing facility itself,” Cygni founder & CEO Venkat Rajaraman said. “With a total investment of Rs ₹2.5 billion across two phases, this will result in direct and indirect job creation of over 1,000 jobs in the next 24 months.” “This facility not only strengthens India’s commitment to clean energy but also creates jobs, fosters local talent, and builds a robust ecosystem for the future of energy storage solutions,” Telangana special chief secretary Jayesh Ranjan said.