ViTrox Americas launches training center in Texas

ViTrox Americas, a provider of automated vision inspection solutions, has announced the launch of the ViTrox Training Center (VTC) at its ViTrox Demo Center (VDC) in Hutto, Texas.

The new VTC enhances the customer experience by pairing hands-on training with access to ViTrox’s most advanced smart inspection solutions and automation technologies, according to a media release.

The VTC provides dedicated, in-person training sessions on ViTrox’s latest systems, including SPI, AOI, AXI, and ARV platforms, using the high-end equipment featured in ViTrox’s expanded VDC. Each training session is limited to 1-4 trainees for personalized instruction and takes place during the first month of every calendar quarter.

Training takes place at ViTrox’s Demo Center, which now features cutting-edge systems such as the V510i 3D MicroAOI, V510i DST Dual-Side AOI, V9i XL for large-format ARV inspection, and the V97i with flipper conveyor for post-solder and final assembly inspection.

With access to a full lineup of 3D SPI, SMT AOI, AXI, and ARV systems — plus software solutions like V-One SPC, V-OLP, and VVTS Review — trainees gain valuable hands-on experience in a real-world manufacturing environment, the media release said.

“With the launch of the VTC, we’re not just showcasing technology, we’re empowering our customers to use it to its full potential,” said Sy Creed, Business Development Director at ViTrox Americas. “Pairing world-class training with our state-of-the-art Demo Center allows users to gain hands-on experience with the latest ViTrox innovations, from advanced 3D AOI to automated final inspection. It’s a complete ecosystem for skill-building, process improvement, and real-world problem-solving.”

Headquartered in Malaysia, ViTrox has a customer base across Asia, Australia, Europe and the Americas.