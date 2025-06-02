Meyer Burger files for insolvency for German subsidiaries

The company states that despite intensive efforts to preserve operations at the affected sites, ongoing restructuring negotiations have not yet yielded a solution. These negotiations will now continue under the framework of insolvency proceedings, with the involvement of a provisional administrator to be appointed by the court.

The insolvency affects two German facilities – the solar cell production site in Thalheim (Bitterfeld-Wolfen), which employs 331 people, and the mechanical engineering and technology development site in Hohenstein-Ernstthal, where 289 employees are currently based.

Meyer Burger confirms that its Swiss subsidiary in Thun, employing around 60 people, is not affected by the insolvency filings and will remain operational. The US subsidiary, Meyer Burger (Americas) Ltd., which laid off all its staff on May 29, 2025, will also continue to exist as a legal entity.