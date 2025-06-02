Keysight wins NATO FORACS contract to enhance operational readiness

US-based Keysight Technologies has been awarded a contract with NATO’s Naval Forces Sensor and Weapons Accuracy Check Sites (FORACS) to modernize its testing capabilities for critical radar and electronic support measures (ESM) systems.

Under this agreement, Keysight will deliver Radar Target Generator and Electronic Warfare testing (EW) solutions to be deployed at NATO Navy bases, enabling the calibration and maintenance of NATO radar systems and the assessment of ESM effectiveness, according to a media release.

Modern military and naval forces depend heavily on the accuracy and reliability of their radar and ESM systems for maintaining situational awareness, effective targeting, and timely threat detection. In an era of increasingly complex and rapidly evolving electronic warfare threats, defense organizations require sophisticated, high-fidelity test environments. These environments must be capable of replicating real-world scenarios with dynamic multi-emitter signals, advanced threat modeling, and closed-loop testing methodologies.

Keysight’s Radar Target Generator and EW solutions are designed to meet these demanding requirements, empowering NATO FORACS to rigorously assess and optimize the operational readiness of radar and ESM systems across all member nations. The contract encompasses the integration and delivery of next-generation Radar Target Generators and EW threat simulators, the media release said.

“The NATO FORACS Office is pleased to note the placement of this contract which will supply important equipment to restore NATO FORACS’ core radar and ESM testing capabilities in order to meet its users’ evolving demands,” the NATO FORACS Office in NATO Headquarters in Brussels said.