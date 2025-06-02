Celtonn bags ESA contract to develop chip hardware for satellites

Irish space tech startup Celtonn has secured a European Space Agency (ESA) contract to develop advanced semiconductor hardware for next-generation satellite missions.

The project is funded under ESA’s ARTES 4.0 Core Competitiveness Advanced Technology programme, which supports innovation in satellite communications across Europe and Canada, according to a media release.

As the project lead, Celtonn will develop a high-linearity, low-noise amplifier (LNA) for V-band feeder uplink — a key enabler for next-generation satellite communication payloads.

The technology aims to deliver low-latency, high-performance data transmission, a significant advancement for space-based connectivity.

V-band satellite components are drawing increasing global interest, with companies such as SpaceX and Starlink already incorporating this frequency into their systems. The release of higher frequency bands for commercial and terrestrial use by regulatory bodies has further accelerated this trend. As the satellite industry expands rapidly, forecasts suggest there could be as many as 60,000 active satellites in orbit by 2030.

The ARTES programme aims to strengthen the competitiveness of European and Canadian industry by supporting advanced telecommunications technologies, the media release said.

‘’Ireland’s space sector is growing rapidly, and this project highlights the world-class manufacturing capabilities of Irish companies,” Conor Sheehan, Irish Delegation to ESA, said. “Celtonn’s work on this advanced V-band technology strengthens Ireland’s position in the global space economy and reflects the kind of high-impact innovation that Enterprise Ireland and ESA seek to support.”