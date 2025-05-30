Meyer Burger closes Arizona solar plant, cuts 282 jobs

Swiss solar panel maker Meyer Burger has shut down its Arizona factory, citing financial troubles, and laid off all 282 employees at the US plant.

“Meyer Burger Technology AG is forced to stop its solar module production in the US, which is still ramping up, due to a lack of funds,” the company said. “Today (May 29, 2025), all 282 remaining employees at the Goodyear, AZ, site received their notices of termination. Production with an annual capacity of 1.4 gigawatts was shut down immediately. The future of the site is uncertain.”

Meyer Burger said it was in talks with a group of bondholders about restructuring, but the future of the Goodyear site was uncertain.

The Switzerland-based company had announced in 2021 that it would build the Goodyear, Arizona, facility to capitalize on clean energy incentives introduced by the Biden administration, according to a report by Reuters. The Trump administration is trying to phase out many of those incentives.

Meyer Burger’s operations in both Europe and the US have found it tough to compete with cheaper Asian products, the Reuters report said.

Last year, the company canceled plans for a second US factory in Colorado.

In April, Meyer Burger said that it would introduce short-time work at its solar cell production facility in Thalheim, Germany, citing temporary material shortages.